Since their inception, Whiteford's of Laurens has used Coca-Cola as their soda of choice. Four months ago, the company made the switch from Coca-Cola to Pepsi-Cola.
To commemorate the internal switch from Coca-Cola to Pepsi, Big Irvin, the large, neon sign outside of the restaurant will also make a switch, changing out his famous Coca-Cola cup to a Pepsi cup. This switch will officially take place on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.
A representative from the Pepsi company will be present to record the switch for future advertising purposes, though owner Ernie Whiteford understands that this switch has already caused Pepsi to be in a national conversation.
Whiteford explains that this is a big change for Whiteford's because Big Irvin has had a Coca-Cola cup in his hand since 1999, with a milkshake as the previous beverage of choice.
Big Irvin, as Whiteford explains, was actually named after his father's uncle, Irvin Whiteford, since his father used to joke with Irvin about the statue being of similar build and stature.
Whiteford said that the decision was made because of the Spartanburg Coca-Cola Bottling Company's expansion along with the Pepsi of Greenville reaching out with an offer.
"A bigger company is less personal, they don't know who you are... The old company was more down to earth," Whiteford explained. "Pepsi of Greenville approached us and services out of Greenville. They're a smaller company and (were) willing to help us more. They gave us better pricing, free equipment and helped to pay to change our sign from Coca-Cola to Pepsi. We have been real pleased with the new Pepsi company."
Whiteford believes that customers are just as content with the switch to Pepsi, as he has received no complaints since getting rid of Coca-Cola products.
Although the public is welcome to stop by to see the sign change on Friday, a more formal event will occur on September 13 to celebrate the switch. Pepsi will have the event live-streamed on the radio and have many t-shirts and other Pepsi products and merchandise to give away.
