One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Harris Springs Road at Hwy 221 near Waterloo around 9:20pm on Saturday night, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
The driver of a 2012 Kia sedan was traveling north on Harris Springs Road, when they ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck the railroad at Hwy 221, according to Miller.
The driver is the deceased. One passenger, in the right front seat, was injured but not transported.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton has identified the driver as Richard Ladd, 46-year-old-male, of Laurens.
