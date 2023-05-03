The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission (LCWSC) recently announced it has received $7.9 Million in grant funding from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) to assist with improvements for clean drinking water.
The S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) was created by RIA as a major, one-time initiative designed to have a transformative impact on water, wastewater and stormwater systems in small and disadvantaged communities as well as larger, growing communities using federal funds allocated by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Specifically, the SCIIP grant awarded to LCWSC will fund the Laurens County Hospital Area Water System Improvements Project to replace aging infrastructure and increase capacity for the area serving much of the central part of the County, between the County’s municipal centers, along US 76 and I-385, which include the hospital and medical services hub of Laurens County.
The project will also allow LCWSC to better support the City of Clinton, if necessary, through an emergency interconnection between the two water systems.
System capacity is perhaps the largest single measurable impact of this project. This will provide increased system capacity in the Milam Road area to support the central part of Laurens County along the Hwy. 76 corridor, Hwy. 72 corridor and I-385 between the City of Laurens and the City of Clinton. System capacity in the Hospital Zone will also be increased by 165%.
“The LCWSC team cannot over emphasize the tremendous benefit this funding will provide by increasing capacity and improving resiliency to a critical part of our service area.” said Jeff Field, Executive Director at LCWSC. “We are grateful to everyone involved to make this a reality, allowing our team to utilize these funds and create far-reaching impact for those we serve.”
The RIA received more than 300 applications requesting more than $2 billion worth of funding. A total of $1.369 billion was ultimately awarded to 200 communities.
The funds, made via the award of 216 grants to local governments and public water and sewer utilities across the South Carolina, will go a long way in protecting the quality of life, addressing long-term sustainability, and providing new opportunities for growth and development.
