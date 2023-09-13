A legal-eagle veteran of more than 31 years of service to Laurens County will retire on Dec. 31.
Sandy Cruickshanks, IV, said, “123 123, I’m gone,” referring to the 12th month 31st day of (20)23 as his retirement date.
The Clinton attorney made the public statement following a closed session discussion of a “contractual matter” with the full council. Council Member David Tribble, also of Clinton, introduced the motion which was adopted to allow County Administrator Thomas Higgs to begin the process of interviewing and hiring a new county attorney.
Cruickshanks has served as the Laurens County Attorney since 1993. He is a graduate of Presbyterian College (BS) and University of South Carolina School of Law, and was admitted to practice in 1973. Attorney Cruickshanks has served as President of South Carolina Association of County Attorneys, President of the Laurens County Bar Association, Chairman of SC Bar Association Government Law Section and currently serves as a member of the Executive Board of the Senior Law Division of the South Carolina Bar. He is a distinguished lecturer on Freedom of Information, tax sales and many other topics.
He is married to the former Rhonda Mills of Clinton. They have 3 children and 9 grandchildren.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson expressed the council’s gratitude to Cruickshanks for his service, especially in the area of recruiting industries with FILOT (fee in lieu of taxes) agreements.
“You have made the process seamless,” Patterson said.
A former owner of WPCC radio in Clinton, former Voice of the Red Devils, Clinton High School athletic teams, and Football Legends Committee member of the Laurens County Touchdown Club, said, “I would like to thank this council and every council I have worked with for the opportunity to have this job.
“In February 1993 and every February since, I get into my car or truck and ride around the county. I ride around and, to myself, just say thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of this county — I was born in this county, I came back to this county — to keep things in focus. I always said, and I said it this past February, if I ever ride and look at what people have or don’t have, if it doesn’t light a big fire inside me time, it’s time to retire.”
Sandy said he and Rhonda recently spent 5 school days going to Grandparents Days, and “I spent lunch today with one of my granddaughters and a great time,” and he added, “It’s time to spend that time with them.”
He said when he and the family would vacation and he would be “ranting and raving” about county business, his family would always tell him, “Why don’t you just retire?”
This past July, he said, he told them of his intention.
Cruickshanks offered his expertise to his replacement as county attorney if the county’s new legal advisor wants him to, once the appointment is made.
In other business at its Monday night meeting, the County Council received a report from the Laurens County 4-H Teen Council, which opened the meeting by leading The Pledge of Allegiance. The Teen Council reached close to 2,000 young people, after its first meeting in March of this year. The members were instrumental in the planning of the 4-H awards banquet and in assisting with summer day camps. The council’s 4 members are Allison Jewell, Andrew Jewell, Brooklyn New, and Novah Wood.
Sgt. Geoff Brown brought a report from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Litter & Humane Department, Sheriff’s Office, transferred in May 2020 from the public works department. The office has experienced more than 10,000 calls answered this past year.
More than 200,000 pounds of trash has been picked up with a litter crew of one deputy and inmates. Animal Control will have new kennels coming first of the year from a manufacturer, and chain link and concrete will be replaced by safer surfaces and side entry kennels for easier cleaning,
In public comments, Jill Mechling representing the Laurens County Humane Society thanked the County Council for including the agency in the budget this year. There are 6 dog runs in their Clinton building, and 32 animals are available for adoption - up-to-date for vaccinations, microchipping and other treatments. Any animals 4 months or older don’t need another vet visit for adoption, she said. LCHS has 23 cats and 9 puppies and dogs available for adoption; nursing cat moms and kittens and nursing dogs and puppies, and foster animals, are not included in the total.
“In Laurens County, we don’t have the option of rescuing every pet, we send them to rescues in Spartanburg,” Mechling said.
Council was in closed session for about an hour with Jon Coleman and Lynn Finley of the Laurens County Development Corporation about an “economic development matter.” Later, council took action on 4 ordinances related to economic development:
- Project Holbrook, a solar farm project in the Joanna area of Bush River Road, a proposed $97 Million investment of equipment (according to an inducement resolution).
- Project Thyme, an existing industry expansion and 2-year FILOT extension for a Gray Court site investing a 1/2 million dollars through the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission. Since it was approved by title only, there are no details available in an ordinance or inducement resolution.
- Assignment of FILOT proceeds of $500,000 to the LCDC.
-Project Santa, an existing industry’s $26 Million expansion. Since it is approved by title only, there are no details available in an ordinance or inducement resolution.
Council approved appointments to the Upper Savannah Council of Governments board - Diane Anderson as government representative and Shirley Jenkins, former Clinton City Council member, as a representative from the public.
Council issued a proclamation of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Council Member Shirley Clark delivered the proclamation on Tuesday morning to a ceremony at Laurens District High School.
Clark also presented a resolution of commendation to Rev. Catherine Evans, associate pastor of Beaverdam Baptist Church, interim pastor at several churches, and active member of the Laurens County Coalition To Save Our Youth. August 27 was Evans’ 25th preaching anniversary, and she was commended for improving the quality of life in Laurens County and tireless community service.
The Council agreed to swap land with the LCWSC for a new water tank behind the Laurens County Hospital, agreed to accept a $500,000 state grant as part of a $2.6 Million to build a new terminal at the Laurens County Airport, and authorized Emergency Management to apply for surplus state money for upgrading radios.
The Laurens County Council meets once a month, the first Monday, 6 p.m. in the Hillcrest Complex East, at 105 Bolt Dr., Laurens.
