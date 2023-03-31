Lisa Wilson started as secretary for the assistant superintendent and secondary educator coordinator in the 1988-1989 academic year. In the 2000-2001 academic year, she was promoted to executive assistant to the superintendent and has held that position ever since.
In her 35 years of working for the district, Wilson has served under six superintendents: Dr. Riley Buchanan, Dr. Duke Hucks, Dr. Ed Taylor, Dr. Billy Strickland, Dr. Steven Peters, and Dr. Ameca Thomas. She worked as secretary for the assistant superintendent and secondary educator coordinator for the first two and as the executive assistant for the last four.
"I'm proud, not for myself but for our whole district for the opportunities that we have established for our students and for the relationships that we've been able to foster," Wilson says. "I think everything that every employee does plays a role in providing for our students and staff, so I can't really say that I've accomplished anything. Everything we've accomplished has been a group effort"
The biggest changes Wilson has witnessed in the district over her tenure have been technology and curriculum based.
She recalls a time when there were three people working in the technology department, the district didn't have a fax machine and the computers were huge. Wilson explains that it is the immense growth in technology that has changed much of the way the district operates and the opportunities it can offer the students.
Part of this change has been educational opportunities.
"When I came to work here, I never thought we'd have students graduate high school with two years of college behind them," Wilson says. "We were doing the reading, writing, arithmetic thing when I came here, but we've become so advanced. The opportunities we can offer our students are amazing."
Wilson says that her retirement did not come as a light decision, and that she will miss everyone she has worked with in the district, describing the relationships and friendships that she has made as becoming family over the years.
"I am fortunate and blessed that I've had the opportunity to learn the things that I've learned and to work alongside some amazing people," Wilson says.
Wilson's last day was on her birthday, Thursday, March 30. She begins work at a local veterinary office in mid-April, but she assures the community that she has not yet attended her last board meeting.
She has grown up through Laurens County School District 55 and still has grandchildren enrolled in the school system.
"District 55 is in my family's blood," Wilson says. "This district is a part of who I am."
Wilson says the days were hard and stressful at times, but she will ultimately miss being a part of the system.
"This job is just 24/7 demand, so I'm excited to take a step back and have a set schedule," Wilson says. "I never wanted to stay past when I'm useful, when I can no longer give 110%."
Laurens County School District 55 has already accepted applications for who will take over as executive assistant to the superintendent and will soon announce Wilson's successor.
"I wish this district well, and I cannot wait to see all of the great things that come out of this district," Wilson says. "I am excited, and we are blessed."
