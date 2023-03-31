A documented Greenwood gang member was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of crimes in connection to an incident in which he robbed and shot a man in Laurens County, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.
Antonio Williams, 29, of Greenwood, was found guilty Thursday afternoon by a Laurens County jury of one count each of attempted murder and armed robbery, in spite of attempts to bribe and threaten witnesses which were introduced to the jury at trial.
Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman, who called Williams’ actions a “mockery,” sentenced Williams to 15 years in prison on each of the charges, with the sentences to run consecutively.
“It’s offensive,” Judge Newman said during sentencing. “It’s offensive to society, to our system, to me personally as a member of this judicial system, to the prosecution, to the person you shot … that’s offensive.”
In May 2021, Williams lured a man to a residence in Laurens County with the intention to rob the man of drugs and money. When the man figured out what was going on and attempted to flee, Williams shot at him nine times. Two of the bullets struck the man in the legs.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Cam Morrow and Assistant Solicitor Jake Lampke presented the case to the jury for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigators Josh Pittman and Jared Hunnicutt. Williams was represented by Dick Warder of the Greenville County Bar.
Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Inv. David Staton, Inv. Andrew Turner, Inv. Charles Nations, Master Dep. Phillip Teague, and Dep. Josh Garrison of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Det. Joel Rivera of the Fountain Inn Police Department in securing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence.
“I am pleased to see Antonio Williams, one of the most dangerous gang members in our area, sent to prison for a very long time,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners in law enforcement to rid our streets of senseless gun violence.”
