Clinton’s newest restaurant, PC 112, played host last week to the getting-reorganized Clinton Business Association for an overview of where the Uptown area is, and where it might be going. PC 112 is 3 restaurants and a bar that gives Presbyterian College students an off-campus hangout and community service space.
As students leave for the summer, its upstairs meeting room and basement smaller gathering space can be rented by the community, and the college’s food service provider, PC AVI Food Systems, can provide full-service catering.
Dianne Wyatt is back with the City of Clinton to coordinate events and partner with businesses and groups for community enhancement. She wants more community activities to restore “the Clinton I used to remember.”
With the opening of The Lumberyard and Stogies, along with House of Pizza, Steamers and PC 112, Wyatt said the time has come for Clinton to plan and implement a Sip ‘n’ Stroll. She announced Town Rhythms for May 25 and June 29 and Rhythm on the Rails for Sept. 22-23, to include Clinton’s Got Talent.
PC students also are spearheading the Sounds of Summer concert this Friday in Uptown Clinton, as the academic year at the college is winding down toward May 12-13 Commencement weekend.
Clinton City Manager Tom Brooks outlined the City and Clinton Economic Development Corporation efforts to restore the former McGee’s Drug Store building on the city’s main intersection. He thanked County Council Member David Tribble, the Sheriff’s Office, and county administration for restoring the jail trusty program to Clinton to assist with community clean-up. He said the City is committed to developing more, convenient parking for the Uptown businesses, adding that the City is on track for State Budget money for electrical capacity and parking.
The latest information the City has gathered, Brooks said, is that 1,600 new dwellings are on-line for Clinton in the coming months. With “3 to 4 people per dwelling,” Brooks said, Clinton is almost assured a population growth from residential and business development.
