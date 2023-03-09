Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New Haven, Connecticut and Orlando’s most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo’s new service at GSP ushers in a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air service for the region.
When service begins in June, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop service to Connecticut and the only airline offering nonstop jet service to MCO. Introductory one-way fares from GSP to Orlando and Southern Connecticut start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Upstate SC – it’s time to say hello to Avelo! We look forward to introducing the Upstate of South Carolina to Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service. With hometown airport access to Southern Connecticut and Orlando travel from GSP is now easier than ever.”
Avelo will begin service to Orlando on June 7 with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then transitioning to Mondays and Fridays on June 23. Service to Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will begin on June 22 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Both routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.
GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said, “Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines. With their low fares and new nonstop service, Avelo will provide a new level of travel options to the Upstate South Carolina region. This is an exciting addition to our family of airlines, and we look forward to growing together in the years to come.”
Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – The New Haven Way to Connecticut
Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN’s adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make visiting the New England and New York regions easier than ever.
Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.
Orlando International Airport (MCO): Theme Park Capital of the World
Endless excitement and unforgettable adventures are just minutes away for Avelo Customers arriving at Orlando’s most convenient airport – MCO. Whether it’s a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there’s so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.
America’s Affordable and Convenient Airline
Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.8 million Customers on more than 15,000 flights.
In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.
Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.
Avelo serves 37 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.
At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America’s most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.
Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo’s One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.
