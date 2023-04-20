Avelo Airlines announced today it is expanding service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) with exclusive nonstop flights to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) – a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Avelo will be the only airline flying between Upstate South Carolina and The First State.
Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. ILG’s adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Avelo’s nonstop service from GSP to Wilmington will begin on June 22 and operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays utilizing 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between GSP and ILG start at $29*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levysaid, “Upstate S.C. – say hello to Avelo, again! This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to GSP travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”
GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said, “The Upstate region is routinely recognized as a top travel destination. Avelo’s decision to further expand at GSP opens new opportunities for travelers to visit our area and explore all our region has to offer.”
With the addition of this new destination, Avelo will serve three nonstop destinations from GSP:
- Orlando, FL via Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)
- Wilmington, DE / Philadelphia, PA via Wilmington Airport (ILG)
