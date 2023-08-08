Local entrepreneurs Gary and Apryl Bailey were recently awarded the Gaines Jontz Rehabilitation Award, a Main Street Inspiration Award, by Main Street South Carolina.
The award was given to the Bailey’s for their work on the Bailey Building. The building is located on the historic square in downtown Laurens.
This award recognizes excellence in façade or total building rehabilitation. The project must demonstrate quality and appropriateness of design, materials and construction, and have a positive impact on the commercial district.
The structure dates back to 1907 and was once known as the Palmetto Bank Building. Its upper floors became vacant in the 1970s and had grown dilapidated.
In 2020, the Bailey’s bought the building to provide a new home for their expanding accounting firm, relocating from just down the street on Laurens Street. The Bailey’s invested $2.5 million in the building, utilizing historic tax credits, a designation under the tax-freezing Bailey Bill-named for an unrelated lawmaker-and abandoned buildings credits.
The Bailey's partnered with the City of Laurens, Main Street Laurens, SC State Historic Preservation Office, Greenway Construction and In-Site Designs to make the building a reality.
The building now has two street-level storefronts, and Love Bailey CPAs on the second floor. Its top floor now houses the Palmetto Room, an event space overlooking the historic courthouse square. The building now has historically appropriate fixtures, a display of hand-lettered office doors from its past and a mural celebrating its former role as a bank.
The award is named in memory of Gaines Jontz, an architect on staff at the Municipal Association, who worked with cities and towns across South Carolina on restoration efforts.
