The Laurens County School District 55 special election ballot is set after the deadline to file for Seat 1 and Seat 3 passed today at noon.   

Todd Varner and Neal Patterson resigned on May 1, opening up Seat 1 and Seat 3. Seat 7 became available after James “Bubba” Rawl accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023.  

Filing for Seats 1 and 3 opened on May 19 at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. Filing for Seat 7 ended on May 8. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.  

Names on the ballot for Seat 1 include:

Kelvin Byrd - Gray Court

Tabitha Keitt - Gray Court

James Lang - Gray Court

Jerome D. Parson - Gray Court

Names on the ballot for Seat 3 include:

Adam Brock - Waterloo

Adam Brown - Laurens

Heather Hall Elders - Laurens

Angela Lowe Wells - Waterloo

Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:

Shenese Gilmore - Enoree

Chip Jenkins - Laurens

Josie Parker - Laurens