The Laurens County School District 55 special election ballot is set after the deadline to file for Seat 1 and Seat 3 passed today at noon.
Todd Varner and Neal Patterson resigned on May 1, opening up Seat 1 and Seat 3. Seat 7 became available after James “Bubba” Rawl accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023.
Filing for Seats 1 and 3 opened on May 19 at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. Filing for Seat 7 ended on May 8. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Names on the ballot for Seat 1 include:
Kelvin Byrd - Gray Court
Tabitha Keitt - Gray Court
James Lang - Gray Court
Jerome D. Parson - Gray Court
Names on the ballot for Seat 3 include:
Adam Brock - Waterloo
Adam Brown - Laurens
Heather Hall Elders - Laurens
Angela Lowe Wells - Waterloo
Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:
Chip Jenkins - Laurens
Josie Parker - Laurens
