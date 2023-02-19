Best-selling author Eric Litwin will visit all three elementary schools in District 56 on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22.
Litwin is a song-singing, guitar-strumming, # 1 New York Times best-selling, award-winning author who brings early literacy and music together. He is the original author of the Pete the Cat series as well as the author of The Nuts, Groovy Joe, and The Poop Song.
Litwin's books have sold over 13 million copies, been translated into 17 languages, and won 26 literacy awards including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor Award.
"We are excited to be able to bring the author of some of our students’ favorite books to District 56 next week," said Eddie Marshall. “Literacy is important and the fact that our students can meet and interact with authors is a wonderful way to encourage the love of literacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.