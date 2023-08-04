A local entrepreneur plans to open a Big Air Trampoline Park in the former BI-LO on West Main Street in Laurens.
Jake Cooper, owner of Riverside Garages in Laurens, told The Laurens County Advertiser that he has signed a franchise agreement with Big Air USA and plans for the location to also have a bowling alley and indoor walking trail.
Expectations are that the new family-friendly location will be open by the end of 2023.
Local residents have been clamoring for another grocery store to replace the former BI-LO. Cooper told The Laurens County Advertiser that he did his due diligence to see if a grocery store would actually locate in the building before signing a lease.
Big Air Trampoline Park currently has four locations in SC and 15 locations across the US. SC locations include Anderson, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg. Other locations coming to SC are Lexington and Charleston.
