Blue Diamond Industries celebrated its first east coast plant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 22. The plant is located on Torrington Road in Clinton.
It was first announced in February 2022 that they were opening the facility in what used to be the Shaw Industries building.
When looking for the right location for its first east coast facility, Blue Diamond was looking for a building that allowed for future growth. They had a 5-year plan on what they wanted the facility to be like.
Laurens County’s incentive package and the encouraged growth of new businesses by Governor Henry McMaster were key aspects of why Blue Diamond Industries chose to come to Laurens County.
“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Laurens County to expand our manufacturing operations,” said CEO Will Jensen. “Our investment in Laurens County will provide us a platform where we can grow.”
Blue Diamond manufactures high-density polyethylene conduit materials for the protection of fiber optic, data, and power cables.
Currently, they have invested $40 million and have employed 90-100 people.
Blue Diamond Industries announced at the ceremony that its next facility will be in Utah.
