BlueDiamond_BG2022_Logo300x300.png

Blue Diamond Industries is having a job fair at their new facility in Clinton on Wednesday, June 7 from 9am-4pm.

Company representatives will be conducting open interviews and making job offers on the spot. Open positions include: production workers, shipping and receiving/warehouse workers. 

The job fair will be held at 877 Torrington Road in Clinton. If you are unable to attend, please apply online at www.bdiky.com under Careers tab.