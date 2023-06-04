Blue Diamond Industries is having a job fair at their new facility in Clinton on Wednesday, June 7 from 9am-4pm.
Company representatives will be conducting open interviews and making job offers on the spot. Open positions include: production workers, shipping and receiving/warehouse workers.
The job fair will be held at 877 Torrington Road in Clinton. If you are unable to attend, please apply online at www.bdiky.com under Careers tab.
