Thornwell Charter School in Clinton is seeking candidates for three seats on the Board of Directors.
The elected candidates will serve a two year term. Candidates must apply online and the link is available at https://forms.gle/e7sMupJPLEUCxojd7.
Candidate filing will close at 12 PM EDT on May 8, 2023. On Thursday, May 11, 2023, candidate information and application answers will be posted online. On Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:00pm, a Candidate Forum via Zoom will be held to speak to the public and state their qualifications and express their reasons for seeking to serve on the board.
May 19, 2023: In person voting opens at 7am. Voting will close at 5pm. There is one vote per child enrolled in the school and one vote per employee.
May 22, 2023: Election results will be certified, and elected school board members will be announced publicly.
July 1, 2021: All new board members will take office and be formally sworn in at the regularly scheduled July board meeting. Board Members are required to attend all board meetings. Per South Carolina Law, all board members are required to attend board training within 1 year of taking office. Free trainings will be offered across the state by the State Department of Education.
