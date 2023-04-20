Prior to the monthly Laurens City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Nathan Senn and city council members Cassandra Campbell, Martin Lowry and Johnnie Bolt were sworn in for new terms in office.
During the council meeting, council declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
In other business, outgoing Mayor Pro Tempore Marian Miller nominated Bolt to serve as the new Mayor Pro Tempore. Bolt's nomination passed unanimously.
