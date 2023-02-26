Jeff and Anna Brink are Laurens County locals. Over the past decade, Jeff Brink has taken a special interest in marathon running. In February, he ran his 17th marathon in Birmingham, Alabama.
He has participated marathons in 15 different states, only duplicating South Carolina. Depending on the location and schedules, the Brinks will travel with their two sons, aged 11 and 14. The family's goal is for Jeff Brink to run a race in all 50 states.
"It creates good family times," Anna Brink said. "We find something new to do in each city we visit."
His family now refers to the competitive races they travel for as "race-cations."
Jeff Brink's first competitive run was in 2011, and it was a 5K in which he pushed his three-year-old son in a stroller while competing.
"As an adult, I realized running is something I can do relatively easily with the time commitment, and it will keep me in shape, active and challenged," Jeff Brink explained.
When he first started marathon running, it was an accomplishment goal rather than time training. Within the past year, he has made the transition to time training, with hopes to compete in the Boston Marathon in April 2025.
In 2019 was the first time he attempted to amp up his training to specifically target time training, but he sustained a back injury that set him back.
"When COVID hit, I was still regaining the ability to walk and then run," Jeff Brink explained. "I would walk a little bit, run a few steps, walk a little bit, run a few more steps."
Finally, he gained enough strength to compete in a virtual race during the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
"We held a race party during COVID at the house, when Jeff was running his first race after his injury," Anna Brink explained. "We had both of our parents, family and friends around to support."
Since then, he has been able to regain his strength and is back to building up a competitive time.
He trains six days a week, taking Sundays to rest. On Mondays, he does cross training and HIIT workouts. On Tuesdays, he does a speed run. On Wednesdays, he works on core strengthening with another HIIT workout. On Thursdays, he does a relaxed run. On Friday, he takes the day to meditate and do yoga. On Saturdays, he participates in a long run.
Each training segment lasts 16 to 18 weeks, as directed by local exercise science guru Brie Holmes. Jeff Brink explains that she has never done training like this before but has been a great help to him recently and gotten his times up.
The qualifying standard for males in Jeff Brink's age group for the Boston Marathon is 3:20:00.
His latest marathon, in Birmingham, Alabama, was approximately 3:42:00. Just five moths earlier, he came in at approximately 3:53:00 in Detroit, Michigan, in Oct. 2022, making for great improvement. His goal is to get to 3:30:00 by his marathon in June in Missoula, Montana.
After his Montana race, he is scheduled to race in Oct. 2023 in New Market, New Hampshire.
"I view running as something to bring challenge and focus in my life," Jeff Brink said. "I run because I know other people very close to me can't run."
Anna Brink said that she is glad that their boys can see their father commit to something so challenging as well as get to see their marriage as something of mutual support through this process.
