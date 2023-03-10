Presbyterian College announced this week that Margot Brooks will lead two of the college’s major off-campus initiatives.
Brooks was named director of 112, the new restaurant and social hub on Musgrove Street in Clinton, and the historic Capitol Theatre, which includes PC’s esports arena, restaurant, movie theater, and performing arts center in Laurens.
Brooks will serve as the advisor to the 112 Student Advisory Committee and will work alongside them to develop programming and oversee special events at 112. Her responsibilities at the Capitol will include organizing movies, performances, and other entertainment to engage students and the Laurens County community at large. She will also manage the operation of the PC Trolley.
The Saluda native served most recently as the S.C. State House Tour Office and Gift Shop manager. She was responsible for regular tours and special tours for guests of the S.C. Governor’s Office, state legislators, and state agencies. She was involved in marketing and promoting the gift shop and tours and also developed a new visitor experience at the Governor’s Complex.
Brooks also worked in community relations at the Saluda Chamber of Commerce, served as a special events assistant for S.C. Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, and was a visitor use assistant and park ranger at Ninety Six National Historic Site.
A graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in history, Brooks began her career in public education as a social studies teacher and school-to-work coordinator in Saluda School District One. She later served as a history teacher and career development facilitator at Saluda Middle School.
“From working in a small town to the capital of our state, I am thrilled to bring my experience in developing new programs to Presbyterian College and the cities of Clinton and Laurens,” Brooks said. “It is an honor to be a part of PC and these progressive projects. I look forward to opening the doors of 112 and The Capitol to the college and community.”
Brooks and her husband, Tom, the Clinton city manager, have four children – Reid, Boone, and twins Anna and Witt.
