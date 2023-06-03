In less than 20 minutes, the Clinton City Council moved the long-planned Bush River Resort project on 44 acres in the city limits and 300 acres overall closer to an important final approval.
Council voted 6-1 at a Thursday evening called meeting to approve rezoning the city property from Residential to Planned Unit Development. The developers had asked for a less-restrictive Commercial zoning, to place a commercial business, an office and a restaurant on the property in the city limits; but neighborhood concerns have led to the PUD zoning, a special designation that requires developers to submit a plan for specific development and go through the planning process again if there are changes to the plan.
Council Member Anita Williams voted “no” because of concerns about large trucks using North Sloan Street to get into the property - currently the only way in or out of the site. Developers say they are going to install a new road for access out in the county.
Martha Cunningham was the only speaker at another public hearing. A city ordinance requires just one public hearing - before either the Planning Commission or the City Council - but city officials have scheduled several public hearings before both bodies to give everyone concerned, and the developers, their say about the ambitious development project.
“I’m back again asking the same question I’ve been asking for a year, two years, ever since I found out about whatever this is going on down there on my end, down there. No one ever gave me an answer so I would like to know the dates and who gave permission for the license or whatever for this project to ever get started. I don’t know that answer yet, and I’ve been asking this question for many, many, many months so I would like to know all of that. I don’t have any problem with the project going down there all except the shooting. When the chief of police tell you, you better get used to it because there’s going to be plenty, plenty of shooting, that’s what my biggest concern is.”
The public hearing wasn’t a question and answer time, but the developers and city officials answered questions about the project, which includes a recreational shooting range envisioned for property that is not within the city limits.
Council was told the PUD design will go before the Planning Commission, to approve the plan, on June 22 which will be another public hearing. The PUD preliminary calls for a restaurant and brewery, a commercial business and an office, golf cart rental, cabin rental, and a parking lot on property in the city limits. Developers plan to install a community-accessible playground.
The shooting range will be in the county, no shooting will take place in the city, so the city has no jurisdiction.
Laurens County government has experienced push-back against a Waterloo-area shooting facility, the Sawmill Training Center, which can be leased for para-military activities; the most recent concerns were about a low-flying helicopter. The City of Clinton has a nearby shooting range, a law enforcement facility on Hwy 308, the road that connects Clinton to I-385.
Developers have assured the City that Bush River Resort will be a family-friendly environment.
There will be an entrance and exit off Forest Road, in the county, as this was recommended by the Planning Commission.
A more detailed, final site plan will be submitted to City Council on second reading. PUD regulations say property reverts to its original zoning - residential, in this case - if this project is not done.
Sloan Street will accommodate emergency vehicles, laundry service and cargo van food delivery. Large trucks will use the Forest Road entrance, the council was told.
Developers are working with city and county planners on legal issues related to offering a community-accessible playground. Walking trails also will be available to the public, when the shooting range is not in operation.
Developers have placed a fence on the property, separating it from the adjoining residential neighborhood.
Council Member Danny Cook asked if the PUD would be drawn by a professional person. Civil engineers are working on the Sanbell Inc. plan, working now on water studies at the site, but a preliminary zoning package does not include requirement for a professional design. That’s so developers do not spend thousands of dollars on a drawing that is rejected.
Cook said, “I don’t want a sketch, then they say, ‘Oh, we meant to do this, but now we are going to do this.’”
That would not be permitted, without further review, council was assured.
Williams asked how Sanbell was granted permission to do work before city public bodies approved any plans. Developers got a fence permit through the City and were able to clear the land (because there is no city regulation restricting that), and a large building on the site was permitted under Residential zoning as long as it was used as a storage building. Developers put a trailer on-site to use as an office but that has been moved.
“How did power get turned on?” Williams asked.
Developers bought another lot next to the property and placed a power pole there, and ran electricity to the trailer.
The Clinton City Council’s normal meeting days are the first Monday of the month. This issue because of the need for Planning Commission review could not come before the council on June 5; unless there is a called meeting to give the project second reading, another ordinance-required public hearing, and final approval, the earliest that would be is July 3, which come close to the 4th of July holiday and that meeting could be rescheduled for July 10.
