Lieutenant Timothy Byrd, nominated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, received the 2023 Laurens County Officer of the Year Award this morning in a ceremony at the Laurens County campus of Piedmont Technical College.
Lt. Timothy Byrd was honored as well as nominees SRO David Lollis, Clinton Police Department, and Sgt. Casey Jones of the Laurens City Police Department.
"Lieutenant Byrd is a dedicated employee to this office, working hard to keep the community safe. He has given his time to mentor a troubled child, been a member of the SWAT team for several years, and is a proactive leader for his peers. Byrd could easily delegate duties to deputies on his shift, but he is more often found right on the frontline serving and protecting. He is reliable and shows great strength of character. I am proud of Byrd and his efforts to be compassionate to victims and bring justice to criminals,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.
“SRO Lollis patrols more people daily in his role as an SRO than most officers do,” said Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda. “His role as an SRO is very important due to him building relationships with the youth and he is perfect for the position.”
Chief Keith Grounsell, who was unable to attend, later stated that, “Sgt. Jones heads up our traffic safety unit, which was responsible for reducing serious traffic accidents in the city of Laurens by more than 60%. In addition, he is responsible for an 80% reduction in fatality accidents. His work saved many lives and continues to do so daily. These are astounding numbers, and only part of the reason for his recognition. On top of this, he’s a great leader and team player that goes above and beyond the call of duty every single day to ensure the safety of the public.”
“He is instrumental to the work of the department,” said Major Kevin Cox when speaking of Sgt. Casey Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.