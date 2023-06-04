Laurens District 55 High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (LDHS NJROTC), known as the Raider Navy, recently held its annual Military Ball.
Military Balls are held in honor of Prisoners of War and Soldiers Missing in Action. Under the leadership of Commander Politino, Senior Chief Flood, and with the support of the Raider Navy parents, the LDHS Raider Navy cadets raised funds to hold the special event at the Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville.
The ballroom of the Holly Tree Country Club was the perfect venue for well-dressed cadets and guests. The beautiful female cadets and guests came in elegant evening gowns, while male cadets, Commander Politino, and Senior Chief Flood came in regal navy blue uniforms.
As the cadets and guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted and directed to their assigned seats. After the Posting of the Colors and United States National Anthem, Commander Politino and Senior Chief Flood gave their official welcome. LDHS sophomore cadet Baylan Harlan then led everyone in prayer. The Missing Man Table Ceremony followed, led by Quinyetta Goggins.
The Missing Man Table Ceremony is a tradition at official military events, such as the Military Ball, to remind everyone not to forget imprisoned, missing, or fallen United States Military Service members. The Missing Man Table is covered in white cloth and has various items representing many emotions. The table items include a single candle, a single red rose in a vase, a slice of lemon on a plate, and salt.
LDHS senior cadet Quinyetta Goggins appreciates leading The Missing Man Table Ceremony. “I felt honored to be chosen to deliver such an important and heartfelt speech in front of my NJROTC colleagues,” she said.
The program continued after dinner with a cake-cutting ceremony, the selection and crowning of the first Raider Navy King and Queen, a salute to 2023 LDHS graduating cadets under the Arch of Sabers (sword arch), the Change of Commands Battalion Commanders Ceremony, and remarks from Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas.
The cake-cutting ceremony is a traditional practice that signifies the passing of knowledge and experience from the old cadets to the young cadets. Brianna Rapley, the oldest cadet, and Jordan Stroud, the youngest cadet, cut the Raider Navy cake. Stroud said,” I am deeply honored to be part of a long-time tradition.”
Cherelle Tyler was one of the LDHS senior cadets saluted at the Arch of Sabers. Cherelle smiled as she thought about that experience, “I felt seen. I always thought that it’s sad how we seniors can make new friends and don’t get a proper goodbye. At the arch ceremony and the whole event, I felt appreciated for all the years I spent in NJROTC. It was great to have the chance to say goodbye to all my new friends I made this year and end our memories with something fun.”
The selection of King and Queen is a tradition at Military Balls but is a first in the Raider Navy Military Ball History. LDHS senior Braylyn Vaughn, the Raider Navy Lieutenant Commander, was crowned the first Raider Navy Military Ball King, while Brianna Galliher, also a senior cadet, was crowned the Raider Navy Military Ball Queen.
“I feel it’s a big achievement for me and a big ego boost to know that my peers would vote for me as the king,” said Vaughn.
Brianna exclaimed, “I’m elated to be the first Raider Navy Queen! It brings me so much joy knowing other cadets love me and voted for me. I know I will be back next year to crown the next Raider Navy Queen.”
Dr. Thomas wrapped the formal part of the Raider Navy Military Ball with her remarks. After her official remarks, she expressed the importance of the Military Ball and her appreciation for being a guest of honor. She said, “The Raider Navy Military Ball is an important event that recognizes the dedication and hard work of the LDHS NJROTC students. The Ball provides a unique opportunity for our students to showcase their skills and demonstrate the values of honor, courage, and commitment. These values are at the core of the NJROTC program. We commend all our students for their outstanding achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future. The Raider Navy Military Ball was an amazing event that was very well planned by Senior Chief Flood, Commander Politino, and the cadets’ parents. It was indeed an honor to share in the celebration with these outstanding students.”
LDHS sophomore cadet Bryson Crain had a magical time at the Military Ball, taking photos, dancing, and socializing with his friends and his date for the evening. He said, “This year’s Raider Navy Military Ball is a much better experience than last year’s Ball. I had so much fun this year. In my personal opinion, I believe going off campus for an event makes it feel a lot more like a real reward for us cadets. When you get invited to an off-campus event, such as a ball like this, it makes you feel like you’re getting something that was well-deserved.”
Senior Chief Flood expressed his tremendous joy in giving this memorable experience to the Raider Navy cadets. "The first year is always the hardest. I think we figured something out. Nowhere but up from here. Cheers to a completed year and many more to follow,” said Senior Chief Flood.
Commander Politino added, “We closed out the 2022-2023 school year in Raider Navy fashion. Our cadets seemed to have enjoyed a well-deserved evening after a year of hard work. I believe this unit will continue to grow in numbers and knowledge.”
