Celebrate 20 Years with Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

American Idol superstars, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are set to perform at the Newberry Opera House on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7 pm.
Studdard and Aiken are celebrating twenty years since competing on the second season of American Idol in 2003 with a reunion tour. April 12 begins the 25-stop Twenty The Tour. The Newberry Opera House is thrilled to welcome the pair to Newberry at the end of April.
The two singers left their hometowns in the South to pursue singing careers and rose to fame by becoming audience favorites on Fox’s hit television series, American Idol. Studdard and Aiken played a major part in pushing American Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings. They helped the show secure its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American History.
Thirty-eight million viewers tuned in to watch the season finale of the second season of American Idol, anticipating the announcement of the winner. Studdard pulled the win, and Clay came in second place. However, both stars have seen massive success over the years, and their friendship has continued to grow after their time on the show.
Combined they have recorded 12 albums, sold more than 8 million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won 4 Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for 2 Grammys.
Tickets for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are on sale now. You can visit the Newberry Opera House box office, call 803-276-6264 or visit their website www.newberryoperhouse.com.
Please make sure you are purchasing your tickets from the official Newberry Opera House website only as we are the only vendor of their tickets. Exceptions such as Groupon and Living Social will be announced through our E-Newsletter.
