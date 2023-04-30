The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) recently received a Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) 2023 Communication Excellence Award for Advertising and Marketing.
The award was given for the "Monday Midday Minutes" radio segment, a collaboration between the LCCC and WPCC 96.5 FM/1410 AM, The Large Time Network owned by Pat Patterson. The CACCE Advertising and Marketing award is given for projects including print, web, TV, radio, or outdoor advertising based on originality, design/quality, and results achieved.
This segment promotes Chamber events, communicates the Chamber's mission, and celebrates partnerships, new members, community events, and community engagement opportunities. Through the segment, the Chamber is able to reach a broad audience and make additional connections with businesses.
"We are thrilled to receive this award from CACCE," said Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. "The 'Monday Midday Minutes' segment has been a great way for Graysen Martin, our Communications Specialist, to promote our mission and the important work of the Chamber while also highlighting the importance of shopping locally. We are grateful to Pat Patterson and The Large Time Network for their partnership and for helping us reach new audiences."
