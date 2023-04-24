A Clinton man was arrested after a pursuit through parts of Laurens County on Monday afternoon.
Around noon, the Laurens Police Department received an alert on their License Plate Readers (LPR) of a stolen vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and confirmed the vehicle license plate was stolen. An investigation was launched to see if the vehicle was stolen.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car and the driver failed to stop and attempted to evade law enforcement. A pursuit took place and ended when the suspect lost control of their vehicle off of Torrington Road.
This was a single car accident and no other vehicles were involved. The SC Highway Patrol responded and worked the vehicle accident.
The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Bruce Howell, of Clinton, admitted to using methamphetamine just before LPD attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the LPD. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Goods-less than $2,000, DUI, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Simple Possession of Marijuana
Howell will be placed in the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.