Irish songbird and former member of Celtic Woman, Chloë Agnew, will be performing at the Newberry Opera House on March 17 at 8:00 p.m. This will be her first time performing at this venue.
Chloë was one of the youngest and original members of Celtic Woman at age 14. She was part of the band for almost a decade, taking part in 14 Celtic Woman albums. In 2013, Chloë began to pursue her solo career.
When she graces the Newberry Opera House stage, Chloë will be performing some of her classics as well as songs from her 2019 album, Reimagined. Recorded between studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and Hollywood, California, Chloë’s album is unlike anything fans have heard from the Irish singer.
Chloë’s debut solo single, “Love is Christmas”, entered the Top 10 in the iTunes music charts. She followed this with her debut solo EP, “The Thing About You”, in 2018. Produced by Joshua Spacht and Brian Hitt, the EP features 5 tracks, four of which she wrote herself.
Tickets for Chloë Agnew: Reimagined is on sale now. You can visit the Newberry Opera House box office, call 803-276-6264, or visit their website www.newberryoperhouse.com. Please make sure you are purchasing your tickets from the official Newberry Opera House website only as we are the only vendor of our tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.