Clinton High School graduate Patience Adams was recently chosen by a scholarship committee for the Teresa Graddick Memorial Scholarship.
Graddick was the nurse at Clinton High School and passed away in the summer of 2020. Graddick's family and friends decided to implement an annual scholarship in her memory to honor a Clinton High Graduate entering the healthcare profession.
Adams graduated from Clinton High School with honors and will enroll in the pre-Nursing program at Newberry College this fall.
