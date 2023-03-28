What started as a night to applaud improvements in assessment scores by Laurens School District 55 students, ended in a group of concerned citizens offering their support of Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas during the public participation portion of the school board meeting on Monday night at Laurens Middle School.
The South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) program is a statewide assessment in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, science and social studies administered to students in grades 3–8 as required by the Education Accountability Act.
District 55 saw improvements from 2021 to 2022 in ELA and math. ELA improved from 24.3 to 30.1 and math improved from 18.3 to 22. For ELA, District 55’s scores were better than the state average in third, fifth, sixth and seventh grades. For math, District 55’s scores were better than the state average in third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grades.
“We are working with a sense of urgency to continue to substantiate growth,” said Dr. Thomas.
Prior to their February board meeting, a rumor circulated on social media pertaining to the future of Dr. Ameca Thomas as superintendent of Laurens County School District 55. The rumor caused the board room at the district’s administrative office to be at capacity at that meeting.
After an executive session that reached nearly three hours, Board Chair Cathy Little said that no board action was taken on the contract for Dr. Thomas.
That decision in February did not dissuade residents from filling the auditorium at LMS in support of Thomas. Another rumor circulated that the contract for Dr. Thomas would be brought up again in the March meeting but that was not the case.
During the public participation portion of the meeting, six citizens spoke and all spoke in favor of Dr. Thomas. Each time a speaker finished their 3-minute comments, the crowd erupted in applause. One man in the crowd even brandished a bullhorn and led a chant of “resign Cathy Little, resign.”
The first speaker, Katherine Evans, led with a comment directly to Little. “Mrs. Little, I can’t address you as chairperson because you have lost the confidence…I can’t speak for the school board members but I think I can speak for the majority of the constituents and parents behind me.”
Wilamena Jones, a member of the Laurens Education Assistance for District No. 55 (LEAD) board, addressed the school board with questions (that the board cannot answer during public participation) and finished her comments with, “Our concerns should be about our children and not have any personal agendas.”
Elma Morrison and Crystal Tribble spoke in support of Thomas and questioned the board on why the decision to honor her contract is even in question.
Jessie Davis had just one question and she stood at the podium for her entire three minutes waiting for an answer, “I want to know the reason why she is being removed from her position, when she has excelled. I need an answer.”
