Three current Laurens City Council members have publicly endorsed Mayor Nathan Senn in his bid for re-election to a second term.
Councilor Marian Miller representing Ward 1, Councilor Cassandra Campbell representing Ward 3, and Councilor Sarah Latimore representing Ward 4 have all announced their support for Mayor Senn and are urging voters in their wards and across the city to vote for the Mayor’s re-election.
Councilor Miller is Mayor Pro Tempore and the second-longest serving member of City Council. She has represented the people of her district during the administrations of six different mayors.
Councilor Campbell easily won her bid for re-election on Tuesday, March 7, running unopposed for her seat. Councilor Campbell has worked for many years as a school teacher and also operates her own small business assisting clients with their insurance needs.
“We need someone who’s voice we’ve heard, whose actions we’ve seen, and who will work for Laurens as a whole.” said Campbell. “We need the City of Laurens to continue to move forward to improve the quality of life for all citizens. We need a competent leader willing to listen to all of our voices and take on the responsibilities at hand to move Laurens productively, successfully, as a diverse, safe, engaging, growing community. I am endorsing Nathan Senn, as he has vision, proven experience, and has forged productive relationships to help carry out this ongoing, exciting process.”
Councilor Latimore is currently serving her third term on City Council. She is supporting Mayor Senn because, as she said, “we work well together, we are guided by love, and we need to make sure we keep going in the right direction.”
“We have gotten to know Mayor Senn. We understand what he stands for, we trust him, and we want to continue working with him to get some important things done for our city,” said Latimore.
“I am incredibly grateful for this strong support from my partners on City Council, I am and proud to know that we have won the support from across all 10 square miles of the city,” said Mayor Senn. “I believe that their endorsements -- coupled with the endorsements which have been made by so many small business owners, community leaders, church leaders, lifelong residents and recent arrivals -- show the broad base of support for the way my team and I are working together to improve our city.”
Early voting begins Wednesday, March 15 and continues through Friday, March 17. Those wishing to vote early may do so at the Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections Office which is located at 105 Bolt Drive, Laurens, SC from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. City residents wishing to vote on Election Day must vote between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at their usual voting locations.
