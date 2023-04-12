The City of Clinton has a bite on a building it just acquired through its partnership with the Clinton Economic Development Corporation. The building at West Main and North Broad is in city’s possession for $250,000.
When it sells, the City and CEDC will recoup that expense, plus the cost of any work done to rehab the building, City Manager Tom Brooks told the city council on Monday.
Brooks said work also can include 107 Wall Street, a building “that’s falling down,” and the City will see how it can leverage the two buildings for private ownership. West Main and North Broad has sat vacant for two years after changing ownership; half of the building used to be a long-time business, The Gray House antiques and frame shop.
Brooks said he is working on a set of procedures for how money like this is placed back into the city coffers designated for economic development. He said the city sold land to Sanbell Inc., which is proposing a home improvement store and recreation area on North Sloan Street (which has been tabled by the City Planning Commission).
That transaction netted $15,000/acre for a property the city paid $4,000/acre for, and the City/CEDC recently sold its second spec building at the I-26 - Hwy 72 “gateway” into the city.
“What are we going to do with those profits, and how are we going to invest those in our downtown and move forward,” Brooks said of the procedures he is developing. Also, the Lydia Mill property now is in the hands of County Forfeiture and a developer is looking at that property, also, the city manager said. Grants for mill property redevelopment will be sought through the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
“We have a developer teed up who wants to clean up and develop the (Lydia) property,” Brooks said
On the West Main and North Broad property, the City has received several inquiries of interest and one letter of intent, and now will develop a RFP (request for proposal) that will solicit concrete plans for the building going forward and the amount a developer is willing to pay to acquire the property. The letter of intent can be considered a more substantial “bite” on the property than simply expressions of interest.
Brooks said he and others are working on plans to re-use residential properties that the city has condemned, seized, and cleared. He said Habitat for Humanity Greenville, which has taken over duties for Laurens County, is interested in these once dilapidated and now reclaimed properties.
The city manager said he will participate at the invitation of Council Member Anita Williams in a Ward 2 Town Hall Meeting, April 30, 2 p.m. at Friendship AME Church.
“Any council member who wants to have a ward meeting, I will be glad to speak,” Brooks said.
Brooks’ report to council came after a closed session discussion by council of a personnel matter involving a former employee of the utility billing department and proposed but not described “land options” with School District 56. No action was taken.
In other business, Brooks and Harold Nichols, executive director of the Clinton Family YMCA, announced a state grant of just under $72,000 to resurface tennis courts and pickleball courts at the Y, in exchange for these courts being open to the public.
Pickleball, a modified form of tennis, is the fasting growing sport in the United States. There are currently 36.5 million Pickleball players estimated in the United States according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals in 2022.
Also, council agreed to spend between $12,000 and $15,000 hiring Mauldin and Jenkins accountants to determine why the city’s Rate Stabilization Account is about $4 Million short of what it should be - money for the audit will come from the Rate Stabilization Account itself.
This is not a forensic audit, which is much more expensive, council was told.
Council agreed to the procedure on a 6-1 vote, with Council Member Megan Walsh voting “no.”
Council also recognized 20 years of service by Jeffrey Windsor of the Department of Public Works, appointed Michael Stoddard to the Design Review Board, received information about a PMPA scholarship (essay) contest for District 56 students, proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, authorized the SC Municipal Association as the collecting agency for local revenue service programs (like the telecommunications fee, the association keep a 4% fee), and accepted a resolution designated 71% of the city’s local option sales tax proceeds for residential property tax relief and 29% for equipment and training in the police and fire departments.
Council Member Williams urged the city to find a place(s) for homeless people to shelter and to have a humane officer in the city on a regular basis, because pit bulls are threatening people walking in neighborhoods.
Mayor Randy Randall said, “I want to thank all of you here, staff, council members, for showing kindness to me on the passing of my mom (Jo Rider “Bug” Randall). I appreciate the good thoughts everyone showed to my family, and added, “I’m excited to see what we can do moving our city forward.”
