Clinton City Manager Tom Brooks now has authorization to negotiate with GMK & Associates for a $4.725 Million Recreation Complex, on city-owned property on Hwy 56 east of Clinton.
Council discussed the contract in closed session at a workshop-style meeting Monday night, before the public vote.
The firm will bring back a plan for 3 playing fields, lighting, drainage, and a road. The city has this money available in a bond, that is repaid through accommodations and hospitality (tourism-generating) taxes.
The process dates to at least January 2018 with planning and a September 2020 ground-breaking. It stalled when a previous consultant came back with a “dream complex” plan price-tagged at $46 Million, to be built in phases.
That’s when GMK & Associates, which is involved in Clinton City bond projects and Laurens County Capital Projects Sales Tax projects, stepped in to offer a plan that Clinton could afford. The City Council talked Monday night with GMK Architect Bryant Brown.
In its second meeting of August, the Clinton City Council also gave first reading to an ordinance rezoning a vast tract at the Hwy 72 - I-26 gateway to the city from Agricultural to Industrial. This is former Whitten Center property designated as surplus by the State and deeded to Clinton. The city plans to cut a road off Hwy 72 into this property and begin developing it as an industrial park - it will be one of the very few open industrial parks between Greenville-Spartanburg and Columbia, and is about a 2-hour drive to the Port of Charleston.
The property does not include the AMI Kids’ location, the council was told.
Also, because developers are asking about them, bed and breakfast regulations and apartments above downtown businesses regulations are under review by the City Planning Commission and the City Council.
Council tabled some changes to the B&B regulations until these could be fully reviewed by the Planning Commission. State law limits these accommodations to breakfast only for guests only - lunch and dinner put B&Bs in the more stringent restaurants category.
Council approved on first reading changes to parking in the C-2 (commercial) districts which would include apartments. Developers now will know right off the bat that there is no space in the downtown area for them to build parking for their apartment residents, who will be pointed to established parking lots.
Council was told the interest is growing in B&Bs and downtown apartments among developers contacting the city.
Council also authorized first reading of an ordinance making changes to the landscaping ordinance (including a limit on clear-cutting) adopted July 11 by the Planning Commission.
