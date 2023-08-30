The City of Clinton will open the 2023 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Thursday, September 7.
Organizations that attract or provide for visitors are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects.
Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism-based projects within the city.
Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts and the development of tourism-related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to persons residing outside of Laurens County.
Applications are available at the MS Bailey Municipal Center, located at 211 North Broad Street, between 9am and 5pm or on the city’s website. All applications must be completed in its entirety and received no later than 5pm on Friday, September 29, 2023. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant.
Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee with final approval of the grants from city council.
For more information, please contact Dana L. Waters at dwaters@cityofclintonsc.com or 864-200-4509.
