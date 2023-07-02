Clinton and Laurens changing garbage collection schedules for Labor Day holiday

The City of Clinton will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of July 2, 2023 due to observation of the July 4th holiday.

In the City of Clinton, garbage collection will be by the following schedule:

Monday’s route will not change

Tuesday's route will be collected on Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday's route will be collected on Thursday, July 6

Thursday’s and Friday’s route will be collected on Friday, July 7.

In the City of Laurens, garbage will be collected on the normal schedule, including Tuesday, July 4.