The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of September 3 due to observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4.
No garbage will be collected in Clinton on Monday, September 4. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, September 5. Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, September 6. Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, September 7. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be collected on Friday, September 8.
The City of Laurens will not have any revisions to their garbage collection schedule for the Labor Day holiday. All routes will run on their normal schedule that week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.