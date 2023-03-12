The City of Clinton has issued a transportation survey to get resident’s feedback on the need for public transportation.
The survey is open to city residents and non-residents.
The survey is looking for information on what venues you would use public transportation to get to, including downtown, doctors, Ingles, library and others. It also asks users to rank the top five venues that you would use public transportation for.
Time of day to use public transportation, frequency of usage, pick-up and drop-off locations and whether you would use public transportation are some of the other questions that city officials are looking for feedback.
