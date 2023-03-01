Mayor Nathan Senn and the Piedmont Agency on Aging held a press conference on Friday to announce a new partnership with Piedmont Agency on Aging at The Ridge.
The agency serves Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, and Saluda Counties. They offer services that assist seniors, including Meals on Wheels.
The Ridge offers “Seniors Mornings Out” on Tuesday mornings. Seniors can have fellowship, exercise, and even play pickleball.
With the two coming together at one location, transportation to The Ridge will now be available and there will be more programs offered through the Piedmont Agency on Aging that has not been available at The Ridge before.
Piedmont Agency on Aging Chief Executive Officer Tracey Bedenbaugh said the move should be completed by the beginning of April.
