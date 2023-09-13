The City of Laurens Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) named Apryl Bailey as Chair and Beth Holmes as Vice Chair at their first meeting on Tuesday at City Hall.
During the meeting, the committee also named Diana Guevara, a new employee at the City of Laurens, as the secretary. This is the second secretary position for Guevara as she also holds the same title for the City’s Planning Commission.
During the meeting, they had sworn in members James Todd, Stanley Yeargin and James Floyd Jr.
The City of Laurens HPC oversees changes and requests by any property that is within the Historic Preservation Overlay District, according to the city website. These include Architectural changes, Sign approvals, Certificate of Appropriateness application requests, etc. Their goal is to preserve and protect the properties within the Historic Preservation Overlay District.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm.
