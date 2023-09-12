The City of Laurens Planning Commission elected Barrett Holmes as their chairman and Toni Able as vice-chair at their first meeting at Laurens City Hall on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Diana Guevara was elected secretary. During the meeting, the members were sworn in as well as a resolution adoption of the city’s rules of procedures.
Additional members sworn in were Booker Ingram Jr. and John Young.
The Planning Commission will meet once a month on the second Tuesday at 11 a.m. The commission makes recommendations to the city council on topics such as zoning and annexation requests, overlay district expansions, comprehensive plan updates and subdivision approvals.
This commission is one of the three that were accepting volunteer members. The other two are the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Historic Preservation Committee. The city of Laurens is currently accepting applications for the Board of Zoning Appeals.
