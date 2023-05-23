The City of Laurens recycle center will close on June 1 for renovations.
The Caroline Street facility will become the new location of the City of Laurens Streets and Sanitation Department. This location will also offer a drive-thru for garbage collection payments.
Work on the facility is expected to last four months.
Recyclables can be taken to the Laurens County Landfill. They offer bins for the same items that the city accepts. Boxes will need to be broken down in order to drop them in the slots at the bin.
