The Clinton City Council has adopted an ordinance that would allow the police to ticket people sleeping in public places, such as park benches.
Council was told the measure, which passed on an unanimous vote Monday, is based on a Charleston ordinance and has been upheld by court. It governs “camping” in public spaces.
“You would consider our homeless, camping?” asked Council Member Ronnie Roth.
City Manager Tom Brooks said “yes” if the person is sleeping on public property. He conceded a ticket could evolve into an arrest, in the case of multiple offenses.
The ordinance was one of several taken up at the Sept. 11 meeting, delayed from the first normal Monday, which was Labor Day.
Another adopted ordinance rezones property on Hwy 72 at I-26 - part of the former Whitten Center property considered “surplus” by the State and deeded to the City of Clinton - from Agricultural to Industrial. The City has plans to develop an industrial park there (behind the SC Department of Transportation maintenance shed). Other ordinances make changes to the trees ordinance, restricting clear-cutting without replacement trees, and residential parking in Uptown Clinton limited to a single space and to designated public parking areas.
The City is fielding more inquiries from people about bed and breakfast inns, so the Planning Commission adopted regulations backed up by state law. Meals other than breakfast are governed by restaurant regulations, and B&Bs are allowed to accept catering. Council initially asked for more information and delayed first reading of the regulations ordinance until this meeting.
Council also adopted a resolution instructing the Planning Commission to begin the process of studying impact fees, proposed for developers when they plan for a residential subdivision or major industry. Clinton presently does not assess impact fees, which can offset the money that the city spends for water and sewer expansions, and roads improvements and maintenance.
In other business, Council recognized four Clinton High School students as winners of a mural contest. They submitted entry designs for the new city mural that will be drawn on the East Main Street wall of Stogie’s cigar bar.
Council provided service awards to employees Josh McLendon, 20 years, and Danny Rogers, 15 years.
Council was told that on the 2nd weekend in October, Clinton will participate in a 50-mile Yard Sale Loop with Whitmire, Newberry, Joanna, and Chester. The Clinton set-up will in the VIA Health (founded as Hospice of Laurens County) Thrift Store parking lot at Hwy 76 and Springdale Drive. There is no fee for having a table, but vendors are encouraged to donate a portion of their sales to a charity of choice.
Two council members - Robbie Neal and Gary Kuykendall - were appointed with Mayor Randy Randall to a re-vamped Recreation Committee, advising Brooks on construction of the new Clinton Recreation Complex on Hwy 56. The full council will be notified of committee meetings and recommendations. City Council committees generally are limited to 3 members, except for the Audit Committee which is a committee of the whole council.
Brooks said at Monday’s meeting that bulldozers are on site at the Hwy 56 (just beyond Clinton Presbyterian Community) for Phase 2 of the development. He also updated council on a meeting he attended of the Catawba Nuclear Plant board, representing the nuclear facility that provides Clinton’s and member cities’ of the PMPA electricity for re-sale. Brooks said he continues to have meetings with prospective residential developers interested in Clinton.
“I would not say that traffic has slowed down at all,” Brooks said.
The Police and Fire Departments have vacated their headquarters in the former city hall on North Broad Street. Now, substantial renovations can happen on the building to be occupied by the Police Department; the Fire Department is moving to the nearby Community Building.
Council also scheduled a Sept. 19, 5 p.m. meeting to take up final action on the bed & breakfasts ordinance. The Clinton City Council’s normal regular meetings are on the first Monday of each month in the MS Bailey Municipal Building, with informal work sessions scheduled once a quarter.
