Clinton City Council, through zoning, has cleared the way for a multi-million dollar, adventure destination to be built adjacent to and within the city limits.
By a 6-1 vote Monday night, council agreed to a zoning change from residential to commercial that will enable the development of the Bush River Resort, at the dead-end of North Sloan Street. Council Member Anita Williams voted “no”, saying she lives beside a commercial business inside the city limits and has to put up with noise, traffic, and speeding at all hours.
The council’s action allows a Simpsonville company to rezone 34 acres in the city limits for an equipment shed (already built), a commercial business, a restaurant, cabins, and more. The rest of the development will be within the county, which does not have zoning.
However, Laurens County does have a RV Park Ordinance and the resort will have to comply with that for a proposed recreation vehicles parking area; and a proposed shooting range will be governed by state regulations - there already is a law enforcement shooting range (Hwy 308) outside the city limits and near one border of the proposed Bush River Resort.
Developers are required by terms of their Planned Unit Development zoning agreement to build a new road in Laurens County to move primary access off Sloan Street.
“We’re not enforcing the ordinances we have now. What confidence do we have this ordinance will be enforced?” Williams said.
Council was told if developers do not comply with the PUD, they will not be granted a certificate of occupancy for Bush River Resort.
Williams said, “My concern from the very beginning, at all the planning meetings, has been miscommunication. Originally, it was a shed, next thing we know, we see all this coming forward. It’s not a good fit for residents of Sloan Street. I live next door to a commercial building; I deal with the noise every day. I cannot vote for it in a residential neighborhood.”
Sloan Street neighbors have expressed concerns for several weeks about traffic and the quality of life in the neighborhood. Developers have said they are making arrangements to have a playground on the property accessible to the neighborhood, and have said the Sloan Street neighbors, and everyone, will be invited to eat at the Bush River Resort restaurant.
Multiple public hearings about the Bush River Resort have been held before the City Council and the Clinton Planning Commission, which negotiated the PUD with the developers. City ordinances, like rezoning, take two readings and approvals to become effective, and the July 17 approval was the second for the city council, making the rezoning effective.
Martha Cunningham was the only speaker at the most recent public hearing. A city ordinance requires just one public hearing - before either the Planning Commission or the City Council - but city officials scheduled several public hearings before both bodies to give everyone concerned, and the developers, their say about the ambitious development project.
“I’m back again asking the same question I’ve been asking for a year, two years, ever since I found out about whatever this is going on down there on my end, down there. No one ever gave me an answer so I would like to know the dates and who gave permission for the license or whatever for this project to ever get started. I don’t know that answer yet, and I’ve been asking this question for many, many, many months so I would like to know all of that. I don’t have any problem with the project going down there all except the shooting. When the chief of police tell you, you better get used to it because there’s going to be plenty, plenty of shooting, that’s what my biggest concern is.”
The public hearing wasn’t a question and answer time, but the developers and city officials answered questions about the project, which includes a recreational shooting range envisioned for property that is not within the city limits.
The PUD preliminary design presented to the Planning Commission calls for a restaurant and brewery, a commercial business and an office, golf cart rental, cabin rental, and a parking lot on property in the city limits. Developers plan to install a community-accessible playground.
The shooting range will be in the county, no shooting will take place in the city, so the city has no jurisdiction.
Laurens County government has experienced push-back against a Neely Ferry Road shooting facility, the Sawmill Training Center, which can be leased for para-military activities; the most recent concerns were about a low-flying helicopter.
Developers have assured the City that Bush River Resort will be a family-friendly environment.
There will be an entrance and exit off Forest Road, in the county, as this was recommended by the Planning Commission. A more detailed, final site plan was submitted to City Council on second reading. PUD regulations say property reverts to its original zoning - residential, in this case - if this project is not done.
