The Clinton City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 PM, on June 1 at the City Council Chambers, located at 211 N. Broad St. Suite A in Clinton, on the following proposed rezoning to the Zoning Map.
A rezoning application has been submitted to rezone a total of 34 +/- acres, tax map # 901-23-01-038 & 901-24-01-054 (1216 N. Sloan St. area), belonging to Sandell Inc. from High-Density Residential (R-3) to Planned Development District (PDD).
Documents related to the case are available for public inspection in the office of the Inspections/Planning Director at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center located at 211 N. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.
