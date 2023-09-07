Nearly 50 years ago, the current YMCA in Clinton opened its doors to the public. Since that time, it has been a staple of the community.
The Clinton Family YMCA will be celebrating its anniversary at their current facility on Sept. 21. There will also be a ribbon cutting to mark the 50 years while also debuting the new enhancements to the facility, including a renovation to their outdoor pool and the resurfacing of their tennis courts and adding a third pickle ball court.
The Clinton Family YMCA has been an asset to the community and impacted lives through programs that build healthy body, mind and spirit.
“It's kind of our mission, and it's been in the fabric of our community,” YMCA Executive Director Harold Nichols said. “It's multi-generational, we’ve been able to support and provide services to families in our community. It's quite a remarkable story of what people can do, work together as a community and make the quality of life better here in Clinton and in Laurens County”.
The first YMCA in Clinton was chartered in 1967 but didn’t move in the current building until 1973. The creators put together a fundraising campaign to finance building the YMCA. The inspiration behind bringing the YMCA was due to many entities in the area wanting something that the community can have as a place of recreation.
“I think there was social responsibility by the leaders in those industries who felt like they wanted to improve the quality of life for the citizens that worked and lived here,” Nichols said.
Over the years, they have been a partner in Clinton making it to where they have been the main voice for youth sports within the town. Former Clinton Family YMCA CEO Gene Simmons started at the YMCA in 1977 and took on the role of CEO in the 1980s.
“It’s always been a good partnership between the city of Clinton and the YMCA. It is in the best interest of our citizens as a whole,” Simmons said.
The pool renovation came from funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money for the tennis and pickle court is coming from a partnership with the city.
“I'm very optimistic about the future of our organization because of what we stand for. We've got a great partnership with the county and the current administration; we've got a great partnership with the city and their administration of working together to provide these services to our community. I think it's amazing what you can accomplish when you work together,” Nichols said.
The people of Clinton have always been a part of the YMCA. When going to their facility, you can see all walks of life enjoying what they have to offer.
“If you go there on any given day, you can walk by the nursery, you go to the gym or the weight room to see young adults. You can go and you'll see seniors in the pool. That facility caters to a huge variety of people in this community. A common area of all ages, all races and all ethnicities,” Simmons said.
