The Clinton Family YMCA has announced their 44th Annual Youth/Community Prayer Breakfast.
The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. on the mornings of Tuesday, March 7; Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9. Guests can come and expect an array of light breakfast items with fellowship and a unique guest speaker each morning.
"Our speakers will bring current issues that face our youth today, providing mentorship," said Harold Nichols, CEO of the Clinton Family YMCA. "They will bring a message of hope to our young people."
On Tuesday, March 7, guests will hear from Elton Pollock, head baseball coach at Presbyterian College, who went on to play Minor League Baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was named "Player of the Month" in August 1995 and "helped to lead the Augusta Greenjackets to the South Atlantic League Championship," according to a promotional flyer put out by the YMCA.
On Wednesday, March 8, Daniel Bryant, an artist from South Carolina will come to speak. He has created two mini animated series, "The Boys of Valor" and "Karate Dawgs" that help boost children's self esteem.
On Thursday, March 9, David Shelton, a volunteer baseball coach for Cane Bay High School in Summerville, South Carolina, will bring a message to the youth. He speaks to several youth groups across the state about his struggles with losing two sons, one in 2014 and one in 2022, to overdoses.
"I am now spreading a message of heartbreak and hope to young people across South Carolina," Shelton says in his statement on the YMCA advertisement. "This is a message you don't want to miss..."
Although the messages are targeted towards the youth-aged elementary through high school, younger and older individuals are more than welcome to attend as well.
"Come one, come all," Nichols expressed.
The breakfasts will be free of cost with no prior registration required. Broad Street United Methodist Church, at 310 N. Broad St. in Clinton, will host the events.
