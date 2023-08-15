Clinton High School recently announced eight of its seniors in the Class of 2023 achieved the status of AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, or AP Scholar with Distinction. AP is the abbreviation for Advanced Placement and is an advanced course of study for students wishing to earn college credit while in high school.
According to the official website, AP courses offer motivated students advantages in three distinct areas:
- “AP” on high school transcript shows colleges a student is motivated to succeed, and taking the exam demonstrates a commitment to tackle and complete college-level work.
- AP scores of three or higher could earn a student college credits before that student even set foot on campus. In fact, most AP students who enroll in four-year colleges start school with some credit.
- Most high schools, including Clinton High School, offer a GPA boost to students who take AP.
Eight Class of 2023 seniors achieved various levels of AP excellence by the number of classes taken, the number of courses passed with a 3 or higher, and a continuous commitment to excellence.
Clinton High School has made a conscious effort to increase the number of students taking AP as well as to increase the number of courses offered. As a 3A high school, Clinton High offers a large number of AP classes in addition to a vibrant dual enrollment program with Presbyterian College, USC-Union and Piedmont Technical College.
An AP Scholar is granted to students who receive a 3 or higher on 3 or more exams. An AP Scholar with Honors is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. An AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
AP Scholar recipients were:
- Joan Barnes (AP Biology, AP Human Geography, AP US History, and AP World History)
- Alden Coats (AP Biology, AP Statistics, AP World History)
- Hannah Gary (AP European History, AP Human Geography, AP Statistics);
AP Scholar with Honor recipients were:
- Keenan Dominick (AP Calculus AB, AP European History, AP Statistics, AP United States History)
- Rebecca King (AP Comparative Government and Politics, AP European History, AP Human Geography, AP World History)
- Cassidy Wood (AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry, AP Human Geography)
AP Scholar with Distinction recipients were:
- Shane Nelson (AP Art History, AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry, AP Comparative Government and Politics, AP English Language and Composition, AP English Literature and Composition, AP European History, AP Human Geography, AP Statistics, AP United States History, AP World History)
- Rachel Vondergeest (AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry, AP Comparative Government and Politics, AP English Language and Composition, AP English Literature and Composition, AP European History, AP Human Geography, AP Statistics, AP United States History, AP World History)
Several underclassmen presently meet the criteria for AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, or AP Scholar with Distinction but actively continue their studies. These students are Ella Adair, Kaelyn Bell, Chandler Dailey, Julieta Garcia, Elizabeth (Gray) Gardner, Claire Holder, Anna Litzenberger, Peyton Nabors, William Reid, and Jack Walsh.
