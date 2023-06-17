The City of Clinton and the City of Laurens will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of June 18 due to the observation of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19.
In the City of Clinton, no garbage will be collected on Monday, June 19. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, June 20. Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, June 21. Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, June 22. Thursday and Friday’s route will be collected on Friday, June 23.
In the City of Laurens, no garbage will be collected on Monday, June 19. Monday's pick-up will be on Tuesday, June 20. Tuesday's pick-up will be on Wednesday, June 21. Wednesday's pick-up will be on Thursday, June 22. Thursday's pick-up will be on Friday, June 23.
