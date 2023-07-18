The Clinton Library will host a Build-A-Bottle event to build unique sensory jars on July 26 at 2pm.
Build a travel size sensory toy and find hidden objects or make a delight for your eyes with a sparkly “Galaxy in a Jar.” Both are small enough to take wherever you go and they will entertain for hours.
This free program is for ages 6-17 and is open to the public. For more information, contact youth services at 864-681-7323 x 221.
