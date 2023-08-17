Clinton Middle School teacher Crystal Stevens, formerly Crystal Pelkey, has been named as one of only 38 Project Lead The Way teachers across the nation to earn the 2023 - 2024 PLTW Outstanding Teacher award.
This award provides exposure to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) coursework, teacher advocacy for STEM education, and student interest in STEM career pathways.
As a 2023 - 2024 PLTW Outstanding Teacher, she is eligible for a 2023 - 2024 PLTW National Teacher of the Year award in one of her designated specialty areas, including Design and Modeling, Flight and Space, Automation and Robotics, and Medical Detectives.
Stevens led the Clinton Middle School Robotics team to the National and World Championships last year in Indianapolis, Indiana, finishing among the top 16 teams in the entire competition.
In addition to the award in a designated specialty area, Stevens is eligible for the Robert and Patricia Kern PLTW Teacher of the Year award.
