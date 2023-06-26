AARP recently announced a new leadership team for its Board of Directors. Lloyd E. Johnson was appointed to serve as Board Chair effective with the June 2023 meeting.
The Board of Directors is the governing body of AARP, setting policy and providing strategic direction and governance and oversight for AARP.
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin.
Johnson holds an MBA degree and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a former managing director and global chief audit executive with Accenture and has more than 40 years of experience in governance, strategy, finance, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, cybersecurity, and enterprise risk management with large multinational corporations.
Prior to Accenture, his career experience included senior finance leadership positions with three Fortune 500 companies. He joined the AARP Board in 2014, serving as Board Chair of AARP Foundation for four years and as AARP Board Second Vice Chair, chairing the Audit and Finance Committee from 2020-2023. He also serves as a Board member of Apogee Enterprises and Beazer Homes, where he chairs their audit committees, and as a Board member of Haemonetics Corp. and VSE Corp.
Lloyd is originally from Clinton, where he attended Bell Street High School prior to graduating from Clinton High School in the class of 1972. He currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife, Juanita Fuller Johnson, formerly of Mountville.
Lloyd holds an MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business. He also earned Master of Accountancy and BSBA Accounting degrees from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He is a strong supporter of the University of South Carolina and serves as a Trustee on the Darla Moore School of Business’s Business Partnership Foundation and on the university’s Center for Executive Succession Directors Council.
