Connect Lake Greenwood recently announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its highly anticipated annual event, Lights on the Lake. This remarkable milestone will take place on Saturday, July 1 and is hosted at Fellowship Camp & Conference Center, who is celebrating their 75th Anniversary.
Lights on the Lake has become a beloved tradition for residents and visitors alike, showcasing the beauty of Lake Greenwood and fostering a sense of togetherness. Over the past decade, the event has grown exponentially, attracting thousands of spectators by land and by boat.
Presented by Acopia Home Loans-Shonna Lee and LakelandsRealty.com, Lights on the Lake kicks off at 5:30 PM with the gates opening at 5:00 PM. Although the event is free, there is a $10 parking fee. Music starts at 6:30 PM with The Better Later Band and then taking the stage at 7:30 PM, The Jake Bartley Band.
There will be food vendors selling meals and summer treats plus a variety of refreshments. Then, at approximately 9:30 PM, the fireworks display will light up the night sky over Lake Greenwood.
Everyone planning to attend, whether by vehicle or by boat, is asked to register online so that organizers know how many people to expect, and they can prepare accordingly. In addition, donations for the fireworks display are graciously accepted to offset the increased costs of the fireworks display this year.
"We are incredibly proud to commemorate the 10th anniversary of 'Lights on the Lake' and celebrate the spirit of togetherness that has made this event so special," said Tony Curreri, organizer, and Connect Lake Greenwood Board Member. "This year's celebration promises to be the most amazing yet, and we invite everyone to join us as we create lasting memories and usher in another decade of community pride."
For more information about the 10th Anniversary Lights on the Lake and to stay updated on the event's latest news, please visit www.connectlakegreenwood.org or follow their social channels.
